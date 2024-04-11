Strong storms to bring heavy rain and chances for flooding Thursday night

DAYTON — It’s another rainy day for the Miami Valley with the chance of some localized flooding and strong to severe storms.

Storm Center 7′s Austin Chaney will continue to follow this system and will have the latest on what to expect LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:30, and 6.

>> Flood Watch issued for the region; Several rounds of storms, showers today

A Flood Advisory has been issued for Butler and Warren counties until 6:30 p.m.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire Miami Valley until 2:00 a.m. Friday.

