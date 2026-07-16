‘Stripe The Jungle’ tradition returns when Bengals take on Chiefs

CINCINNATI — Football season is right around the corner, and the Cincinnati Bengals are preparing to bring back their “Stripe The Jungle” tradition this season.

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Fans will be encouraged to help “Stripe The Jungle” when the Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 13, the team announced on Thursday.

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The tradition aims to turn Paycor Stadium into a bold display of the team colors, with fans coordinating to create a section-by-section orange and black pattern around the entire stadium.

“Traditions aren’t defined by perfect moments — they’re defined by commitment,” said Bengals Vice President Elizabeth Blackburn. “Stripe The Jungle represents who we are: resilient, united and unapologetically ourselves. We believe in it, our players believe in it, and most importantly, our fans have made it their own. Every great tradition in sports is built over time. You invest in it. You strengthen it. You let it grow.”

Fans planning to attend the highly-anticipated matchup can check out the “Stripe The Jungle” map to see which color their section will be wearing.

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