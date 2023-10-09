Stray shower this morning, clear skies expected today; frost possible Tuesday morning

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Frosty mornings possible

Rain chances increasing mid-week

Increasing temperatures



DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY: Partly sunny with a stray shower. Cool with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Some patchy frost is possible in rural spots overnight.

TUESDAY: Patchy frost possible Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 30s. Partly cloudy, slightly warmer with highs in the mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs near 70. A slight chance for showers arrives during the afternoon.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

SATURDAY: A chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: A few showers, otherwise, mostly cloudy. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s.

