Stray shower this morning, clear skies expected today; frost possible Tuesday morning

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:
- Frosty mornings possible
- Rain chances increasing mid-week
- Increasing temperatures
DETAILED FORECAST:
MONDAY: Partly sunny with a stray shower. Cool with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Some patchy frost is possible in rural spots overnight.
TUESDAY: Patchy frost possible Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 30s. Partly cloudy, slightly warmer with highs in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with highs near 70. A slight chance for showers arrives during the afternoon.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
SATURDAY: A chance of rain. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.
SUNDAY: A few showers, otherwise, mostly cloudy. Temperatures climb into the upper 50s.
