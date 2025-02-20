STAY INFORMED: Several schools delayed due to slippery roads this morning

MIAMI VALLEY — Some local school districts are either delayed or closed this morning.

Miami East Local Schools and Newton Local Schools are each delayed two hours in Miami County this morning.

Northridge Schools are on a two-hour delay in Montgomery County this morning.

Eaton Community Schools, Tri-County North and Twin Valley Schools are on two-hour delays in Preble County.

Graham Local Schools is delayed two hours in Champaign County this morning.

Benjamin Logan Schools is delayed two hours in Logan County this morning.

The Horizon Science Academy Dayton Downtown is closed today in Montgomery County.

