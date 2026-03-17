STAY INFORMED: Several local school districts announce delays due to inclement weather

MIAMI VALLEY — Several local school districts will have a delayed start due to inclement weather on Tuesday morning.

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Greeneview Local Schools in Jamestown is delayed by two hours due to inclement weather conditions, according to a social media post from the district.

In Logan County, Bellefontaine City Schools, Benjamin Logan Schools, Indian Lake Local Schools, and Ohio Hi-Point Career Center are all on a two-hour delay.

West-Liberty-Salem Local Schools and Victory Christian School in Urbana, Champaign County, are on a two-hour delay.

Wilmington City Schools in Clinton County is also on a two-hour delay.

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