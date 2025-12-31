STAY INFORMED: Area business announces delay due to slick roads

An area business has announced a 1-hour delay due to slick roads.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

S and H Products in Shelby County is delayed by 1-hour Wednesday morning.

News Center 7 will continue to track any closings or delays and update this story.

>> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<

Access closings, delays, anytime, anywhere, on any device, 5 different ways:

For information on how to enroll your school, church, or business in the free School Watch Program, click here.

©2023 Cox Media Group