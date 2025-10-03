Statewide seasonal burn ban in effect

OHIO — A statewide seasonal burn ban is in effect.

During the months of October and November, there is a statewide ban on open burning between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The ban is in place because of the increased fire risk due to dry conditions, low humidity, and breezy daytime conditions, according to the Brookville Fire Department.

The ban also occurs in March, April, and May for the same reasons.

If open burning during legal hours, only burn clear, dry wood, always have a means to readily extinguish the fire, keep it small and manageable, never leave it unattended, and notify your local fire department beforehand.

You can learn more about Ohio’s outdoor fire laws here.

