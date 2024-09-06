State trooper stops car going 110 mph, twice the speed limit, on I-70

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) trooper recently stopped a car going twice the speed limit on Interstate 70.

The state trooper from the Dayton Post clocked the car for 110 mph in a 65-mph zone. That is double the speed limit.

OSHP posted a photo on social media that shows the trooper stopped the driver on I-70 near State Route 201.

There have been over 167,000 speed-related crashes on Ohio roads since 2019, OSHP said.

They are asking drivers to slow down so everyone can safely arrive at their destination.

