State lawmakers take action after after I-Team uncovers hundreds of crossing guards hit on job

DAYTON — Two local state lawmakers say our I-Team’s reporting prompted a new plan at the statehouse.

News Center 7’s I-Team investigation uncovered hundreds of instances across the country of crossing guards getting badly hurt or killed on the job.

We previously spoke to Becky Evans, who suffered injuries to her head and legs.

The driver who hit her got a traffic ticket.

“That’s the laws that we have that need to be fixed. There should be bigger fines for flying through there like that,” Evans said.

