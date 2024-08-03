Springfield dispensary prepares for start of marijuana sales in Ohio

SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield dispensary is preparing for a day they have been waiting months for.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11, Ohioans over the age of 21 will be able to purchase adult-use marijuana products at participating state-licensed dispensaries as early as August 6.

Michael Wells is vice president of revenue at Standard Wellness, the parent company of The Forest Dispensary in Springfield.

“We tripled the staff at all of our dispensaries. And the tough part about that was just managing timing,” Wells said.

Wells said he has spent hundreds of hours putting together projections and modeling on what to expect.

He also explained how the process for customers will work.

It will be similar to purchasing alcohol. Customers will need to show proof they are at least 21.

“There will be a security presence at all of our stores. That’s how we operate, and that’s how we elect to operate. But the check-in process is done by internal Forest staff,” Wells said.

People will need to pay about $8 taxes on $50 worth of recreational marijuana they buy.

“A medical customer doesn’t have any taxes at the same point of sale, whereas the Adult Use tax is 10% to the 21 and up customer,” Wells said.

The Forest is not included in the first round of approvals.

The Ohio Department of Commerce spokesperson said the Division of Cannabis Control will update this map to show what dispensaries will sell adult-use marijuana.





















