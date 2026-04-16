Spring time heat disappears

DAYTON — The last two days at the Dayton International Airport temperatures were reported above 80 degrees. The last time DAY reported two 80 plus degree days in a row was back in early October.

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Unfortunately, the summer time weather will disappear this weekend. A potent cold front will slide through Saturday and you’ll notice a temperature drop Sunday.

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High temperatures on Sunday are only forecast in the low to middle 50s. This continues into Monday. Let it be said that morning lows will be much colder. Early Monday morning many will wake up to frost thanks to temperatures near freezing, calm winds and clear skies.

This is just a friendly reminder to cover any newly planted flowers or bring them inside.

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