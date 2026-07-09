Spotty rain chances through Saturday

DAYTON — Good Thursday afternoon to you. I am Meteorologist Nick Dunn with you, and it is definitely another typical summer day. Warm and muggy out there as you step outside.

Is your grass turning brown yet? Mine is in spots. Like many, I am sure you could use some rain.

Tonight

Tonight we have a slight chance of a few small showers or rumbles of thunder.

Nothing widespread or to be worried about, but maybe you will cash in on some rain. Lows will be near 70.

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As we move into Friday and Saturday, I am not overly excited about widespread rain.

A slow-moving frontal boundary will sag south and bring some chances for rain and storms. But the odds of any exact spot seeing rain? Only 40 percent. Some will be disappointed and stay dry all day.

future

Futurecast here shows how scattered the downpours will be and is showing the dry spaces pretty well mixed in. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s.

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The next big thing we are watching is another dome of heat to build in. This brings the chances for 90-degree temperatures to return. Modeling differs on just how hot it will get, so for now I am being conservative until we get closer and see how temperatures need to be adjusted.

Next week

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