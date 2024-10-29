Spooky or Sweet: Could rain impact trick-or-treating in the Miami Valley?

DAYTON — Trick-or-treaters could see rain on Halloween night Thursday in the Miami Valley.
Storm Center 7 Chief Meteorologist Austin Chaney is tracking how the weather could impact the holiday. He will have the latest on what he’s tracking LIVE on News Center 7 at 5:00 and 6:00.
This year’s Halloween will be on the warmer side.
Typically, on Halloween, we see highs around 60 degrees. This year, we’ll go well past 60. We’re currently forecasting highs in the low to mid-70s before dropping back to the upper 60s come trick-or-treat time.
The most widespread rain starts to push east of the area by 6:00 p.m., but some showers likely linger into trick-or-treat time
