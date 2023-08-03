South Carolina man indicted for shooting death of Dayton man

DAYTON — A South Carolina man has been indicted on counts in connection with the shooting death of a Dayton man.

Demar Cobb, 37, of Myrtle Beach, was indicted for two counts of murder, one county felonious assault with a deadly weapon, one count of felonious assault with serious physical harm, and one count of having weapons while under a disability, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.

>> Previous Coverage: South Carolina man accused of deadly Dayton shooting; Coroner IDs victim

On Saturday, July 22, Dayton officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Lakeridge Court on a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle with a male driver that had been shot multiple times.

The driver was later identified as 42‐year‐old Graylon Russell.

>> Coroner IDs two suspects shot by troopers at hostage incident near Dayton airport

Medics took Russell to Miami Valley Hospital, but he was pronounced deceased upon arrival.

Further investigation determined Russell went to the apartment complex on Lakeridge Ct. to repossess a vehicle.

Cobb exited the nearby apartment building and confronted the Russell, then pulled out a handgun and shot him several times before fleeing on foot.

Cobb has two prior convictions in Montgomery County for having weapons while under disability, in 2016 and 2021, the prosecutor’s office said. In 2013, he was convicted of possession of heroin and in 2011, he was convicted of trafficking in heroin.

He is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond.

©2023 Cox Media Group