Some vehicles banned from driving on Ohio Turnpike due to high winds

OHIO — The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has issued a travel ban for some high-profile vehicles across the entire toll road.

The ban goes into effect from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 29.

The ban is related to the forecasted high wind speeds, according to the Ohio Turnpike.

High-profile vehicles are defined as height exceeding 7 feet and 6 inches.

The Ohio Turnpike said the following vehicles are banned:

All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers

Commercial trucks towing an empty, single 53-foot box-type trailer

All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers

All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include double-trailer combinations exceeding 90 feet in length

All LCV triple-trailer combinations

Two-axle buses longer than 40 feet

Buses with three or more axles greater than 45 feet

The following vehicles are allowed on the Ohio Turnpike during the restriction:

Passenger cars and pickup trucks

Commercial trucks towing a loaded, single 53-foot trailer

Self-propelled motor homes

Low-profile trailers

Fold-down camper trailers

Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units

Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks that are not listed in the “prohibited” vehicles section above

Commercial trucks towing a single flatbed or tanker trailer

Commercial trucks towing a car hauler trailer

Commercial trucks towing flatbed double-trailer combinations

Commercial trucks towing any double-trailer combinations less than 90 feet

Two-axle buses less than 40 feet

Buses with three or more axles, less than 45 feet

The turnpike commission’s engineering and maintenance staff will continue to monitor this restriction.

