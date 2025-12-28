Local

Some vehicles banned from driving on Ohio Turnpike due to high winds

By WHIO Staff
Travel Ban for certain vehicles issued for Ohio Turnpike due to high winds, rain (Ohio Turnpike)
By WHIO Staff

OHIO — The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has issued a travel ban for some high-profile vehicles across the entire toll road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The ban goes into effect from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 29.

TRENDING STORIES:

The ban is related to the forecasted high wind speeds, according to the Ohio Turnpike.

High-profile vehicles are defined as height exceeding 7 feet and 6 inches.

The Ohio Turnpike said the following vehicles are banned:

  • All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers
  • Commercial trucks towing an empty, single 53-foot box-type trailer
  • All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers
  • All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include double-trailer combinations exceeding 90 feet in length
  • All LCV triple-trailer combinations
  • Two-axle buses longer than 40 feet
  • Buses with three or more axles greater than 45 feet

The following vehicles are allowed on the Ohio Turnpike during the restriction:

  • Passenger cars and pickup trucks
  • Commercial trucks towing a loaded, single 53-foot trailer
  • Self-propelled motor homes
  • Low-profile trailers
  • Fold-down camper trailers
  • Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units
  • Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks that are not listed in the “prohibited” vehicles section above
  • Commercial trucks towing a single flatbed or tanker trailer
  • Commercial trucks towing a car hauler trailer
  • Commercial trucks towing flatbed double-trailer combinations
  • Commercial trucks towing any double-trailer combinations less than 90 feet
  • Two-axle buses less than 40 feet
  • Buses with three or more axles, less than 45 feet

The turnpike commission’s engineering and maintenance staff will continue to monitor this restriction.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read