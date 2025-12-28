Some vehicles banned from driving on Ohio Turnpike due to high winds

OHIO — The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has issued a travel ban for some high-profile vehicles across the entire toll road.
The ban goes into effect from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 29.
The ban is related to the forecasted high wind speeds, according to the Ohio Turnpike.
High-profile vehicles are defined as height exceeding 7 feet and 6 inches.
The Ohio Turnpike said the following vehicles are banned:
- All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers
- Commercial trucks towing an empty, single 53-foot box-type trailer
- All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers
- All long combination vehicles (LCV) that include double-trailer combinations exceeding 90 feet in length
- All LCV triple-trailer combinations
- Two-axle buses longer than 40 feet
- Buses with three or more axles greater than 45 feet
The following vehicles are allowed on the Ohio Turnpike during the restriction:
- Passenger cars and pickup trucks
- Commercial trucks towing a loaded, single 53-foot trailer
- Self-propelled motor homes
- Low-profile trailers
- Fold-down camper trailers
- Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units
- Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks that are not listed in the “prohibited” vehicles section above
- Commercial trucks towing a single flatbed or tanker trailer
- Commercial trucks towing a car hauler trailer
- Commercial trucks towing flatbed double-trailer combinations
- Commercial trucks towing any double-trailer combinations less than 90 feet
- Two-axle buses less than 40 feet
- Buses with three or more axles, less than 45 feet
The turnpike commission’s engineering and maintenance staff will continue to monitor this restriction.
