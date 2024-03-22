Solvita offering free solar eclipse glasses to blood donors next month

DAYTON — People will have a chance to get free Solar Eclipse glasses if they donate blood.

Anyone who donates blood during the Easter holiday season starting April 1 will get free eclipse glasses while supplies for safe viewing of the April 8 Solar Eclipse, according to a Solvita spokesperson.

“The Easter holiday period is a disruptive time for blood drives and blood donations due to the long holiday weekend, spring break from schools, and vacation travel,” Solvita said in a statement. “There are no Solvita mobile blood drives scheduled on Good Friday and only two on the Saturday before Easter. If you miss an appointment to donate, please reschedule as soon as you are able.”

They can schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time App or call (937) 461-3220.

You can also make an appointment by visiting this website.

