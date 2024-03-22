1 arrives at Springfield hospital shot, transported by CareFlight to Dayton

SPRINGFIELD — A person was transported by CareFlight to Dayton after arriving at a Springfield hospital with a gunshot wound.

>>FEMA damage assessment teams requested for 11 Ohio counties impacted by tornadoes, severe storms

Springfield Police officers were dispatched at 10:22 p.m. Wednesday night to Springfield Regional Medical Center on initial reports of a gunshot victim arriving by vehicle, according to a Springfield Police incident report.

When officers arrived, they found the victim in one of the trauma rooms.

The victim was unable to speak to officers, but they found out that the victim was shot in the parking lot at the 1100 block of Sunset Avenue and then driven to hospital, the report said.

Medics transported the victim by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group