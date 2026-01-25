Snow plow tipped over on its side near Montgomery County intersection

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Police officers are assisting a snowplow that has tipped over on its side due to the winter weather on Sunday morning.
The call came out at 3:38 a.m. near the intersection of Diamond Mill Road and Farmersville West Carrollton Road, according to a Montgomery County Regional Dispatcher.
There are unknown injuries at this time.
