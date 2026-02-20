Snow chances return this weekend

DAYTON — High temperatures are about to drop below average once again across the entire Miami Valley starting today. Our average high this time of year at the Dayton International Airport is 42 degrees. Our high today was met at midnight. Temperatures will fall through the day as our winds pick up speed and change direction behind the cold front.

Starting Sunday, high temperatures will remain at or below freezing through Monday. This means our next wave of moisture will be in the form of snow. A weak area of low pressure slides down toward the Valley Sunday.

This low brings a chance for snow late Saturday in the form of flurries. Light and steadier snowfall is forecast late Sunday afternoon and lingering as flurries into Monday. Accumulation will be light, if anything at all. A dusting is possible on grassy surfaces.

