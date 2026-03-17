Slick, icy roads to cause dangerous conditions for St. Patrick’s Day celebrations

MIAMI VALLEY — Many people are starting their St. Patrick’s Day celebrations early on Tuesday morning.

Overnight, below temperatures have created slick, icy spots on roads in parts of the Miami Valley.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovits is in the Miami Valley with a live look at road conditions during St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

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Those who plan to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day are recommended to be cautious of icy conditions on the road.

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