Sleep Number issues apology after calling police on 85-year-old woman

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A settlement has been reached for an elderly woman who said she had the police called on her for trying to review a bill at a local Sleep Number store.

Helen Dewberry went to Sleep Number near the Dayton Mall in Miami Township to speak with a manager about a bill.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 85-year-old woman wants apology after mattress store calls police, has her removed

When she arrived, she said the manager was rude and tried to make her talk to someone else on the phone.

He then called the police and said Dewberry, who was 84 at the time, was trespassing and threatening to cause a riot by calling her husband.

The NAACP got involved and was able to help Dewberry get an apology from Sleep Number Regional Vice President Kate Banse and an undisclosed financial settlement.

Ms. Dewberry, I want to Thank you for the opportunity to speak with you directly about the unfortunate situation that you endured at my Sleep Number store in Dayton Ohio. On behalf of Sleep Number, I once again hope that you accept my sincere apology. This is my store, my market and my Region and I am 100% accountable to your experience. The love and wisdom that you shared with all of us on our call had a profound effect on me. Thank you, Ms. Dewberry, from the bottom of my heart for your time and grace this morning. As you can see below you now have my contact information. Both my phone number and email address. If you or your niece Pamela need anything, please don’t hesitate to reach out to me directly. Respectfully — Sleep Number Regional Vice President Kate Banse

Additionally, all store personnel will receive diffusion, de-escalation, and bias-free customer service training starting Feb. 3 and store management decisions will be made pending an outcome of a store meeting, according to an NAACP spokesperson.





