85-year-old woman wants apology after mattress store calls police, has her removed

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — An elderly woman said she had the police called on her for simply trying to review her bill.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott breaks down what the 85-year-old woman says happened LIVE on News Center 7 at 5 p.m.

>> Man accused of firing shot at Wright State University charged

Officers responded to the Sleep Number near the Dayton Mall in Miami Township because the manager claimed the woman was trespassing.

Now she is pushing for an apology.

We will continue updating this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group