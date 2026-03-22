Skyline Chili to offer free Coneys for Reds Opening Day

MIAMI VALLEY — Skyline Chili will offer free Coneys to mark Opening Day for the Cincinnati Reds.

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The fast-food restaurant said in a social media post that it will offer a free Coney with a beverage purchase on March 26.

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This is valid only for dine-in, drive-thru, and carryout, according to the social media post.

Skyline Chili said that this offer is not available at Great American Ball Park.

Visit this website to find the nearest Skyline Chili.

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