Six sworn into 115th Dayton police academy class, lateral recruits

DAYTON — The Dayton Police Department hosted a ceremony to swear in the 115th Academy Class on Monday.

>>PHOTOS: Dayton Police Department hosts ceremony for lateral recruits

Six police officers from different departments applied to work in Dayton and are a part of the lateral recruit unit.

These officers will go through an abbreviated 10-week academy class to learn how the department works and its policies.

Then they will be partnered with a Field Training Officer.

Brand new police recruits typically must take an academy class that lasts six months, according to the Dayton Police Department recruitment website.

Since these recruits have previous experience and knowledge, their academy is shorter.

During the ceremony at City Hall, Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal spoke to the recruits and introduced other important people in the department.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Dayton Police lateral recruit ceremony On Monday, Oct. 9, the Dayton Police Department held a ceremony to swear in their lateral recruits. (Mike Campbell/STAFF)

©2023 Cox Media Group