Sierra Nevada Corp. bringing more jobs to area with latest expansion project

DAYTON — A company that does top-secret work to protect the nation’s top leaders in times of emergency celebrated the opening of its second aircraft maintenance facility and Ohio Governor Mike DeWine was on hand to celebrate the new jobs it’ll bring.

A ceremonial ribbon-cutting for the Sierra Nevada Corporation’s second hangar was held in front of a gigantic 747 airplane outfitted in Air Force One colors. It was a visual representation of what the corporation does and why they need huge hangars.

“Make no mistake, this $13 billion defense contract is truly a big, big deal,” DeWine said.

On Tuesday, DeWine and Sierra Nevada leaders told those gathered at the Sierra Nevada Corporation Aviation Innovation and Technology Center on Old Springfield Road that the company is providing the makeovers for huge planes to continue being the nation’s airborne command centers.

“Every job we create, every aircraft we modify, and every mission we support makes this region a true hub of prosperity and growth,” Jon Piatt, Sierra Nevada Executive Vice President, said.

As reported on News Center 7 at 5:30, Sierra Nevada leaders said their commitment here is bringing 350 high-paying jobs to the Dayton area. The payroll should climb above $30 million a year.

Work on the second hangar began last year.

Officials with the corporation called their growing campus at Dayton International Airport the Aviation Innovation and Technology Center. They even surprised many by publicly confirming their plans to build hangars three and four with a groundbreaking.

The corporation’s growth at Dayton International Airport has been very fast. With two hangars done and two on the way, the company said there could be more in the pipeline, bringing a huge economic impact and boost to the Miami Valley.

