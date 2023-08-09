SICSA announces departure of long-time CEO

DAYTON — SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center has announced the departure of its long-time CEO Nora Vondrell.

Vondrell will be leaving her position to pursue new opportunities effective September 22, 2023, according to Kunal Patel, SICSA Board President.

“Under Ms. Vondrell’s leadership, SICSA has witnessed remarkable growth and transformation. Her passion for animal welfare, strategic vision, and dedication to creating a brighter future for animals and the community have been pivotal in shaping the organization’s mission and impact,” said Patel.

SICSA says Vondrell oversaw several key accomplishments during her time as President & CEO, including:

Expanding the center’s adoption programs, resulting in an increased number of successful pet adoptions.

Launching innovative veterinary initiatives that improved the overall health and quality of life for community pets and those in SICSA’s care.

Implementing groundbreaking intake diversion activities aimed at keeping pets in their homes and not in overcrowded and underfunded shelters.

Strengthening partnerships with local, regional, and national foundations and animal welfare stakeholders.

Spearheading fundraising efforts which significantly contributed to the financial stability of the organization.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to lead the dedicated team at the SICSA Pet Adoption & Wellness Center,” said Vondrell. “I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together and am confident that SICSA will continue to flourish and make a positive impact on the lives of animals and our community.”

The Board of Directors at SICSA have begun their search for a new President & CEO.

