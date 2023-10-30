‘Sickening;’ Man says dogs return from local trainer covered in rashes, held in ‘soiled’ crates

BROOKVILLE — A victim is speaking out after police removed several dogs from an alleged dog training business in Brookville.

News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott sat down with one of the owners of the dogs removed. Hear what he said was “sickening” and why is he seeking legal action LIVE on News Center 7 at 6 p.m.

Randy Reed got two puppies for Christmas — Emmy and Bailey.

He realized the two needed training, so contacted the owner of Dayton Dog Trainers.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Local dog training business accused of neglecting animals, causing death of one

“He really assured me that he was going to do a great job for us,” Reed said.

But when Reed went to pick up his dogs, what he witnessed made him get the police involved.

“It’s hard to believe that there’s people out there that would do this ... taking advantage of people in this way,” he said

News Center 7 will continue updating this story.









©2023 Cox Media Group