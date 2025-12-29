Showers, storms with strong winds move through region to end Christmas weekend

MIAMI VALLEY — A line of showers and storms moved through the region as the Christmas weekend came to an end.

As reported on News Center 7 at 11:00, several severe thunderstorm warnings were issued on Sunday night.

A strong cold front produced showers and storms with strong winds.

We saw high temperatures in the mid-60s on Sunday.

The wind was affecting people at a Huber Heights gas station on Sunday night.

A man told News Center 7’s Malik Patterson that it is unusual to be this warm at this time of the year.

“It’s usually cold around this time of year for it to be unusually warm the way it is,” he said. “It makes me think that something could be brewing up.”

We will continue to update this story.

