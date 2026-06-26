Showers, storms with heavy rain possible early this weekend; Flood watch for part of region

MIAMI VALLEY — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Butler, Clinton, and Warren counties.

It starts at 2 p.m. today and will last until 11 a.m. on Saturday.

We could see showers and storms with heavy rain to start the weekend.

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The best chance for rain will be late this morning into the early evening hours.

Heavy rain is possible through Saturday before we dry off, and it gets hotter.

TRENDING STORIES:

There will be on-and-off showers and thunderstorms today. Some isolated localized flooding is possible. Highs will reach the mid-70s today.

We will see the chance of showers and storms mainly early Saturday. There will be more afternoon sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A heat wave starts next week.

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