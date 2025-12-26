Shoppers begin making holiday returns; Experts stress importance of understanding return polices

GREENE COUNTY — About two-thirds of people have returned a holiday gift, and around 40 percent plan to do so this year, according to a report by the packaging company Shorr.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Stephanie Carls, a retail insights expert at RetailMeNot, emphasized the importance of understanding return policies this holiday season.

“This holiday season, return policies matter more than people actually expect,” Carls said.

She added that many retailers have changed their return policies ahead of the holiday season.

TRENDING STORIES:

“Retailers are charging for those mailed returns because you have the different label fees, you have restocking fees, maybe both,” Carls said.

Up to 72 percent of retailers are charging for returns this year, according to the National Retail Federation. Carls told News Center 7 that a way to avoid those fees would be to make the return in the store.

She added that retailers work to limit the amount of returns to improve their bottom line.

The National Retail Federation reports that retail returns are estimated to reach nearly $850 billion this year.

“Retailers are still wanting to work with consumers, of course, but it is one of those times where returns overall for retailers are very expensive,” she said.

If you don’t have a gift receipt, you can take it into the store. Oftentimes, retailers will allow an exchange or a merchandise credit.

“Usually work with that retailer, and they will, will try to do everything they can,” Carls said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group