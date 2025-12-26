Louisville UPS plane crash: 15th victim dies from injuries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The death toll from the UPS plane crash in Louisville last month has risen to 15.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg announced on social media that a 15th victim died on Christmas Day.

Greenberg said Alain Rodriguez Colina died after suffering severe injuries at the time of the crash.

“Let’s pray for these families today and in the days, months and years to come so they know they are not alone and they are loved,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear wrote in a social media post about Colina’s passing.

TRENDING STORIES:

As News Center 7 previously reported, a UPS cargo plane bound for Honolulu, Hawaii, crashed shortly after taking off from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on November 4.

>> PHOTOS: Fiery plane crash near Louisville airport sends plumes of smoke into air

Among those killed was Captain Richard Wartenberg, a retired officer with the 445th Airlift Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB).

Wartenberg served as a member of the 445th Airlift Wing at WPAFB from 1994 to 2016, when he retired as a lieutenant colonel, the 445th Airlift Wing Public Affairs previously confirmed.

He was one of three crew members on board the UPS plane.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s (NTSB) preliminary report into the crash revealed that the plane’s left engine separated from the aircraft and caught on fire shortly after takeoff.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group