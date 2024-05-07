Sheriff’s office warning people of telephone scams

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Sheriff’s Office is warning people of telephone scams.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office shared safety information regarding scammers impersonating police on the phone.

They described the caller as “very convincing” saying they claim to be a Deputy, Detective, or Sergeant from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.

The scammer reportedly claims the recipient has a warrant for their arrest and they need to send money for charges to be dropped.

>> Multiple 911 calls detail minutes before and after wrong-way driver crash that killed 3 people

The scammer asks for money to be transferred or wired to an account or will ask for gift cards or bitcoin.

The Sheriff’s Office wants people to know that law enforcement will never contact people by phone to request payment or to clear arrest warrants.

They will also never request payment via gift cards or Bitcoin.

People should be wary of the Caller ID, numbers can be spoofed, and you should never provide credit card numbers of account information over the phone.

Do not engage in conversation with these people, hang up the phone.

©2024 Cox Media Group