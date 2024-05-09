Sheriff’s office issues phone scam warning in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has issued a phone scam warning.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said that a caller claiming to be “Sergeant Reed” and telling people they’ve missed a court appearance, according to the sheriff’s office.

The caller is then asked to provide a payment, or an arrest warrant will be made.

The scammer asks that the payment be made through PayPal, Apple Pay, a money order, or another method of payment, or else they will be arrested.

“These scammers can be very convincing and while in hindsight it may be easy to blame the victims, please keep in mind that these ruthless scammers are very successful at targeting people from all walks of life and age groups,” said Sheriff Streck.

The sheriff’s office says they will never call and ask anyone for money.

If they receive those phone calls, hang up and report it.

