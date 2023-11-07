Shelby Co. deputy arrested, accused of assaulting woman

SIDNEY — An investigation was launched after a Shelby County deputy was arrested Monday.

A woman filed a police report Monday afternoon with the Sidney Police Department alleging that Deputy Jackson Frantz assaulted her Sunday, according to a media release by Shelby County Sheriff James Frye.

After interviewing the victim, along with witnesses, Frantz was arrested and booked into jail.

Frantz has been an employee with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office since January 2019, Frye said.

“During his employment, Frantz has been an exceptional employee and has served as a Corrections Officer, Deputy assigned to the hospital and his current duties as assistant Deputy dog warden,” the media release states.

Frantz has been “relieved of his duties” and placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the case.

He is set to appear in Sidney Municipal Court on Tuesday.





