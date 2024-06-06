Severe weather sirens to be tested in Vandalia on Friday

VANDALIA — People are going to hear tornado sirens in Vandalia on Friday.

During Monday’s monthly test, the City of Vandalia noticed that the siren at the Recreation Center did not go off, according to the City of Vandalia’s Fire Department.

The department said Tuesday on social media that the siren is fixed.

The city will test all three sirens Friday at 9 a.m.

They stated that firefighters will be at all three siren sites to ensure they are all working.

