Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery, Preble counties

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Montgomery and Preble counties until 4:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Tracking storms this evening / tonight

More rain chances through Wednesday

Cooler by Thursday

DETAILED FORECAST:

MONDAY

Pop up showers and thunderstorms this evening. An isolated storm may be strong to severe with damaging winds being the main concern. Overnight, an additional complex of thunderstorms will approach from the northwest. Given the overnight timing, the storms are likely to be weakening upon approach, but the northwestern part of the Miami Valley in particular may see a damaging wind risk out of this. Expect the overnight storm threat to approach after 2-3AM. Lows tonight drop into the lower 70s.

TUESDAY

Lingering clouds early in the day. Some showers may still be around prior to daybreak. Turning partly cloudy with a few storms trying to redevelop Tuesday afternoon. Still warm and muggy with highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY

Another chance for showers and storms. Big drop in temperatures now! Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s.

THURSDAY

Drying out, cooling off, and falling humidity. It will be a pleasant afternoon with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY

Mostly sunny. Temperatures remaining slightly below normal with highs around 80 degrees.

SATURDAY

Sunny & nice. Highs still in the low 80s.

SUNDAY

Sunshine and seasonal temperatures with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY

Partly cloudy. A stray shower is possible. Seasonably warm with highs in the lower 80s.









