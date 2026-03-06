Severe storms possible Saturday

DAYTON — The Miami Valley will experience a break in the rainfall over the next few hours.

Enjoy this, because we have the potential for more rain and storms as early as tomorrow morning.

The time frame for the storms currently looks to arrive late morning, around 10 to 11 AM, and the strongest around noon to 3 PM tomorrow.

Our main threats from the strong storms will be damaging winds, gusts of 60 MPH, and small hail.

However, with saturated grounds from previous rains, flooding is still a big concern.

Rainfall totals now through Saturday can amount to upwards of TWO inches.

Currently, the Storm Prediction Center has the Miami Valley under a marginal risk, meaning the storm threats are isolated.

