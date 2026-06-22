Several rounds of rain and storms this week

DAYTON — Let’s start by saying there will be plenty of dry time. The first wave is already moving out of the Valley and we’re left with light off and on showers Monday, tuning more isolated thoughout the afternoon.

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The next chance of rain and storms will arrive late Wednesday into Thursday morning. Timing can still shift as the low hasn’t fully developed yet. But the area of low pressure will slide to our north and slow.

Surface Map

While we’ll have dry time Friday, the system will lift back north and stall. This will keep rain chances in the forecast throughout our upcoming weekend.

Rain Chances

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At that point, we know there is a rain chance but the timing and the amounts are still uncertain.

Severe weather risks are extremely low at this time.

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