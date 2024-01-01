Several firefighters on scene of barn fire in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — Several firefighters have responded to a barn fire in Logan County early Monday morning.

>>1 hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Dayton

Firefighters from several departments were dispatched around 5:10 a.m. to the 900 block of Township Road on initial reports of a barn fire.

Dispatchers tell News Center 7 that the barn fire is at a business, but no other information was available.

Initial scanner traffic indicates that firefighters from Shelby County are providing mutual aid.

We will provide updates on this developing story.

©2023 Cox Media Group