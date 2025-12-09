Local

Several fees at Ohio BMV to increase in 2026

By WHIO Staff
Ohio BMV
Ohio drivers will pay more for some services at the BMV next year.

The changes were a result of House Bill 96, which Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law in June.

The price changes effective Jan. 1, 2026, include:

  • Service fee will rise from $5 to $8
  • Annual registration and renewal fees for noncommercial vehicles will rise from $11 to $16, and for nonapportioned commercial vehicles from $30 to $35
  • The general certificate of title fee will increase from $15 to $18

Funds from the BMV service increase will be allocated to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

More information about the bill can be found here.

