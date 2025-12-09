Several fees at Ohio BMV to increase in 2026

Ohio drivers will pay more for some services at the BMV next year.
The changes were a result of House Bill 96, which Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law in June.
The price changes effective Jan. 1, 2026, include:
- Service fee will rise from $5 to $8
- Annual registration and renewal fees for noncommercial vehicles will rise from $11 to $16, and for nonapportioned commercial vehicles from $30 to $35
- The general certificate of title fee will increase from $15 to $18
Funds from the BMV service increase will be allocated to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
More information about the bill can be found here.
