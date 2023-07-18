Semi reportedly hauling eggs crashes in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Deputies are responding to a crash involving a semi in Darke County.

Darke County dispatch confirmed that deputies and medics are responding to a rollover semi crash in the area of OH-705 and Coates Road. The crash was reported around 1:45 p.m., according to initial reports.

Dispatch said the semi was reported to have been hauling eggs.

It was unknown if any injuries have been reported.

Dispatch said the roadway is shut down as crews respond.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.

