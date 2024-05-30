Second of 4 area murals to increase suicide awareness is unveiled at dedication

DAYTON — The second of four area murals dedicated to the mission of increasing suicide awareness was unveiled Wednesday evening featuring the message, “Where Flowers Bloom, So Does Hope.”

>> Jobs & Family Services rolls out mobile unit to connect people to resources

The mural painted by volunteers with the Montgomery County Prevention Coalition volunteers and HOPE Squad students from Northmont High School also included an embedded QR code that will direct people to mental health resources.

“As suicide numbers continue to climb in our community, we knew we needed to spread positive messages throughout Montgomery County,” Brittini Long, senior program coordinator for Montgomery County ADAMHS and project manager of the murals, said in a prepared statement.

“We are grateful to Culture Works for providing grant dollars that will allow us to paint four murals to provide hope and to help guide people to the mental health support they need,” she said. Culture Works kicked in $10,000 toward the project, which the MCPC matched.

The mural is on the side of With God’s Grace Free Store, 5505 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton, where the dedication took place.

Ceremony speakers include Montgomery County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman, Graphic Artist Gavin Amspaugh, MPCP Suicide Prevention co-chair Amber Wilson, and Long.

The MCPC is comprised of community leaders with a passion to prevent substance misuse and promote positive mental health. The mission of the coalition is to mobilize Montgomery County to prevent youth substance use and promote positive mental health through the implementation of evidence-based prevention strategies and community collaboration. The vision of the coalition is a community where every individual lives a substance-free life with optimal mental health.









©2024 Cox Media Group