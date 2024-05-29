Jobs & Family Services rolls out mobile unit to connect people to resources, services

Montgomery County on Wednesday introduced a Job and Family Services “On the Move Mobile Unit” dedicated to connecting residents to resources and essential public assistance.

“This new mobile unit isn’t just about bringing resources to people, but also hope and the knowledge that they do not have to navigate their hardships alone,” county JFS Director Michelle Niedermier said in prepared comments. “We are here to help them gain access to the resources that can enhance each of lives.”

A special ribbon cutting for the specialty vehicle was held Wednesday at the Employment Opportunity Center, just days after the fifth anniversary of a deadly tornado outbreak that brought 19 tornadoes to the greater Miami Valley on Memorial Day in 2019. Three of those tornadoes hit Montgomery County, the largest being an EF-4 tornado that brought 170-mph winds, leaving widespread damage in Trotwood, Harrison Twp., Brookville, Dayton and Riverside.

When JFS employees saw how many Family Assistance and Child Support clients were affected by the tornadoes, they deployed the OTM team to a Red Cross shelter at Corinthian Baptist Church in west Dayton, Morton Middle School in Vandalia, the Ridge Church in Brookville, Trotwood’s Fire Station and other locations.

“The Memorial Day tornadoes showed just how quickly an emergency can impact thousands. Montgomery County quickly mobilized to address citizen needs for shelter and emergency cash assistance, medical assistance and food,” county Commission President Debbie Lieberman said in prepared comments. “Having this vehicle will expedite and amplify our rapid response should it be needed again.”

The pandemic changed the way people can access resources from Child Support, Children Services, Adult Protective Services and Family Assistance. It highlighted how large the barriers to support services can be from both a transportation and a technological standpoint, JFS officials said.

“The new bus is equipped with state-of-the-art amenities and accessibility features,” Commissioner Judy Dodge said. “This effort aims to empower individuals to take advantage of all the opportunities available to them.”

Features of the 38-foot vehicle include:

* Eight mobile workstations,

* A conference room,

* Wi-Fi and printing services,

* An accessible workstation and a power lift for wheelchair users

* Additional supports in the on-board restroom.

* A retractable awning

* And a 40-inch exterior monitor for multimedia messaging.

“This new vehicle demonstrates our commitment to accessibility and our recognition that everyone deserves the chance to reach their full potential,” said Commissioner Carolyn Rice. “. . . we are investing in the well-being of our community as a whole and ensuring that all residents have access to the resources they need to thrive.”

Farber Specialty Vehicles manufactured the vehicle. The total cost of $422,000 was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The OTM Mobile Unit will also be used to recruit foster parents and new employees. The first event will be at the Fatherhood Initiative’s Celebrate Fatherhood Picnic at Levitt Pavilion on June 15.

If you want the OTM Mobile Unit at events, fill out an inquiry form online or email JFSOTM@jfs.ohio.gov.

