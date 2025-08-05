Search begins for this year’s Dayton Holiday Festival tree

DAYTON — The Downtown Dayton Partnership is starting its search for the perfect tree to be the centerpiece of the 2025 Dayton Holiday Festival, set to be lit during the Grande Illumination on November 28 at Courthouse Square.

The selected tree will be wrapped in thousands of lights and displayed on the Courthouse Square stage throughout the holiday season.

The tree’s owners will be recognized during the official tree-lighting ceremony, and the tree will be cut down, the stump removed, and transported at no cost to them.

The ideal tree should stand approximately 40-50 feet tall, be full with minimal bare spots, and preferably be a Colorado green spruce or blue spruce, though other grand evergreens will be considered. It must be located in the front or side yard of the nominee’s property with clear access, free from power lines or transit cables.

Nominations for the tree can be submitted through a Google Form available on the Dayton Holiday Festival webpage. A search crew will select the winning tree by the end of October.

The 2025 Dayton Holiday Festival and Grande Illumination are presented by AES Ohio. Details about this year’s festival activities, maps, program, and additional sponsors will be made available at daytonholidayfestival.org in the coming months.

