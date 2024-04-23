School districts finish first year with armed staff; Ohio invests in more training

OHIO — The 2023-24 school year is ending, and more than 60 Ohio districts are wrapping up their first year with armed teachers on campus.

The state has invested an additional $78,000 in active shooter scenario training for armed staff. These funds will purchase Mobile Modular Shoot Houses from Kontek Industries to provide realistic training, according to WBNS-10.

The Ohio School Safety Center wants the houses ready by summer so armed staff can complete the mandatory scenario-based training.

67 school districts in 36 Ohio counties have armed staff on site, 21 of which are in the Miami Valley.

Benjamin Logan Local Schools, in Logan County, has 17 staff members trained as part of the armed response team across its three buildings, according to WBNS-10.

“We want this to be a deterrent for an active shooter and we feel very confident that we have put everything possible in place to make it as safe as possible for students and staff,” Benjamin Logan Local Schools Superintendent Jon Scheu said.

The identities of the trained staff members are confidential, but they include people in different positions like administrators, teachers, secretaries, and custodians, WBNS-10 reported.

Scheu said it could take sheriff’s deputies 10 to 15 minutes to respond to an emergency because the district is in rural Logan County.

“When you are talking 10 to 15 minutes, I mean that sounds like not maybe that great of time that law enforcement would arrive, but these active shooters, it takes a matter of seconds and they have done enough carnage to shock the world and it is all the essence of time,” Scheu said.

Armed staff members are required to complete a 24-hour training course, with an eight-hour yearly refresher.

The following Ohio school districts have armed staff, Miami Valley schools are bold:

Adams County Christian School

Knox County Career Center Schools

Antwerp Local Schools

Licking County Christian Academy

Barnesville Exempted Village School District

Mad River Local School District

Bellaire Local Schools

Madison Local Schools

Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Local School District

Manchester Local School District

Belmont Harrison JVSD

Mansfield Christian School

Benjamin Logan Local Schools

Maplewood Career Center

Bridgeport Exempted Village School District

Mars Hill Academy

Bright Local School District

Martins Ferry City School District

Caldwell Exempted Village School District

Miami Valley Career Technology Center

Calvary Christian School

Morgan Local School District

Carrollton Exempted Village School District

New Lebanon Local School District

Clay Local School District

Newcomerstown Exempted Village School District

Claymont City School District

Noble Local School District

Clinton-Massie Local Schools

Ohio Hi-Point Career Center

East Guernsey Local Schools

Old Fort Local Schools

Eastern Local Schools District

Parma City Schools

Edgerton Local Schools

River Valley Local Schools

Edison Local School District

Rolling Hills Local School District

Fairlawn Local School District

Russia Local School

Fort Loramie Local Schools

Sidney City Schools

Gallipolis City School District

Southern Ohio Educational Service Center

Garaway Local Schools

St. Clairsville-Richland City Schools

Geneva Academy

St. Mary’s City Schools

Hardin-Houston School

Streetsboro City Schools

Highland Local Schools

Switzerland of Ohio Local School District

Indian Creek Local School District

The Greater Dayton School

Indian Lake Local Schools

Tri-Valley Local School District

Jackson Center Schools

Trumbull Career and Technical Center

Jefferson County Educational Service Center

Tuscarawas Valley Local School District

Jefferson County Joint Vocational School

Upper Scioto Valley Local School District

Kenton City Schools

Warren Local School District

Kirkmont Presbyterian Church/ Preschool

Wheelersburg Local School District

Williamsburg Local School District

