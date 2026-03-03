School district remembers ‘beloved student’ killed in multi-car crash on I-75

ALLEN COUNTY — A school district is remembering a student killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 75 over the weekend.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the crash happened when a semi hit multiple vehicles on I-75 northbound, just north of the Cridersville exit in Allen County, around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Hurshel Gipson, 52, and his 11-year-old son were killed in this crash.

Lima City Schools posted on social media, announcing the passing of a North Middle School student on Sunday morning.

The Lima City Schools is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our North Middle School students and his father in last night’s accident on Interstate-75. Michael was a beloved student and friend who will be missed by his classmates, teachers and entire school community. As a recent R.A. Horn award winner, Michael received statewide recognition. The Lima City Schools Crisis Response Team will be at North Middle School and Heritage Elementary School tomorrow morning offering counseling and support services to students and staff. We ask that you keep the Gipson family and Michael’s Spartan family in your thoughts and prayers. — Lima City Schools Facebook

An initial investigation found that a 2017 Great Dane semi-truck failed to maintain an assured clear distance as the driver approached backed-up traffic on I-75.

The semi hit 4 vehicles and another semi, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

They identified the semi driver as Yvio Michel, 53, from Florida.

The other vehicles struck were a 2009 Chevrolet Traverse, a 2022 Ford F-150, a 2015 Buick Enclave, a 2017 Wabash semi-truck, and a 2014 Mazda CX-9.

Medics transported 58-year-old Ronald Foley, the driver of the Ford, and Michel to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two other people were hospitalized with serious injuries. Kayla Route, 28, and Amanda Gipson, 45, according to OSHP.

Route drove the Chevrolet Traverse, and Gipson drove the Buick Enclave.

Gipson was with her husband, Hurshel, and their son, who both died on scene.

I-75 was closed for five hours. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) created a detour for northbound traffic.

The crash remains under investigation.

