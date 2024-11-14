School bus taking junior high students home involved in crash

WEST CHESTER, Butler County — A school bus was involved in a crash in Butler County on Thursday, according to WLWT-5 and WKRC-12.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash happened on Tylersville Road and State Route 747 in West Chester Township.

TRENDING STORIES:

WLWT-5 reports that the crash happened about 20 minutes after dismissal.

A Lakota Local Schools bus was hit by another car, both stations report.

The bus was taking Plains Junior School students home.

A West Chester spokesperson said no one on the bus was injured.

A new bus was sent to the scene to pick up the students, both stations report.

Two people in the other car refused treatment.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]