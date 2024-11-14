School bus taking junior high students home involved in crash

WEST CHESTER, Butler County — A school bus was involved in a crash in Butler County on Thursday, according to WLWT-5 and WKRC-12.
The crash happened on Tylersville Road and State Route 747 in West Chester Township.
WLWT-5 reports that the crash happened about 20 minutes after dismissal.
A Lakota Local Schools bus was hit by another car, both stations report.
The bus was taking Plains Junior School students home.
A West Chester spokesperson said no one on the bus was injured.
A new bus was sent to the scene to pick up the students, both stations report.
Two people in the other car refused treatment.
