‘Scammers count on the chaos;’ Warning issued about Top 5 holiday scams in Ohio

OHIO — Leaders are urging Ohioans to stay alert this holiday season.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said there is a surge in sophisticated scams as criminals look to steal information and money, according to a spokesperson.

“Scammers count on the chaos of the Christmas season to catch people off guard,” he said. “A few seconds of caution can save thousands of dollars—and a lot of heartache.”

Between 2020 and 2024, Americans reported over $50 billion in losses to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center, the spokesperson said.

TRENDING STORIES:

LaRose’s office listed the Top Five Holiday Scams hitting inboxes, phones, and devices across Ohio.

1. Fake Shipping Alerts

Texts or emails claiming to be from Amazon, Walmart, FedEx, or UPS saying, “Your package is delayed—click here to reschedule.”

What to know: Legitimate companies rarely ask customers to log in through a text or unsolicited email.

Protect yourself: Type the tracking number directly into the official website. Never click suspicious links.

2. The “Boss Needs Gift Cards” Urgency Scam

A message from someone posing as your CEO, supervisor, or HR department saying, “Can you pick up 10 Apple gift cards ASAP? I’m in a meeting.”

What to know: In 2025, this remains one of the top ways small businesses lose $5,000–$50,000 in a single afternoon.

Protect yourself: Call the person directly or confirm through an established chain of command. Never rely on email or chat alone for financial requests.

3. Highly Convincing Charity Scams

Fraudsters using deepfake videos of alleged “orphans,” “veterans,” or “disaster victims” asking for donations—often in cryptocurrency.

What to know: Requests for Bitcoin, gift cards, Zelle, or Cash App are almost always fraudulent.

Protect yourself: Donate only through verified links found on the official charity’s website.

4. “Free Gift” or Loyalty Points Phishing

Pop-ups or emails claiming, “Congratulations! You’ve won a $1,000 gift card—claim within 24 hours!”

What to know: Scammers now use AI to mimic legitimate websites nearly perfectly.

Protect yourself: If you didn’t enter a contest, you didn’t win. Close the message, and if it appears in your inbox, report it immediately.

5. Public Wi-Fi “Evil Twin” Hotspots

Fake Wi-Fi networks in malls, airports, or coffee shops—often with names like “Target_Guest_WiFi_5G” are designed to capture passwords and personal data.

Protect yourself: Use your phone’s hotspot or a secure VPN. Never access banking or sensitive work accounts on public Wi-Fi.

Visit the Better Business Bureau’s website to learn more information about holiday scams.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group