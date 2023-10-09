Scam Alert: Area police department issues warning about recent fraudulent phone calls

RICHMOND — The Richmond Police Department is warning residents of a recent phone scam.

The police department says it has recently received reports of fraudulent phone calls with the phone number showing up as a known caller from the City of Richmond or the Richmond Police Department.

“The caller will identify themselves as a member of the police department and will tell you to avoid being arrested or having your bank account frozen you will need to go purchase gift cards or draw money out of your bank and then call the person back,” a spokesperson for the police department said in a release.

Anyone who receives a call like this should report it to the Richmond Police Department at 765-983-7247.





