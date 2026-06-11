Several pilots arrive in town for this weekend’s Dayton Air Show

DAYTON — Many acts are arriving in town for this weekend’s Dayton Air Show.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz has a LIVE preview this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak.

TRENDING STORIES:

Darryl Fisher, president of Dream Flights, is in town for this weekend’s air show.

Dream Flights is a nonprofit honoring America’s senior veterans with free dream flights in open cockpit biplanes, according to social media.

Fisher goes across the county and serves passengers in their 80s.

The Dayton Air Show is this weekend, June 13-14.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]